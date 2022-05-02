The Supreme Court will overturn outright the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in the coming weeks, according to a Politico report.

The Monday night report was based on an initial draft opinion written for the court’s majority by Justice Samuel A. Alito.

The 1973 Roe case, which made abortion a federal constitutional right, “was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Alito writes.

While the draft decision obtained by Politico is labeled as the “Opinion of the Court,” justices sometimes change their votes during deliberations. Indeed, it is speculated that the court was ready to strike down Obamacare outright, by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. switched at the last minute.

The case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization concerns a Mississippi law severely restricting early term abortions.

