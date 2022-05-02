A unanimous Supreme Court delivered a win Monday for a Christian group wanting to fly its flag on city property in Boston.

The high court’s ruling in favor of Camp Constitution held that the city isn’t endorsing religious speech by flying the group’s flag, which displays a Latin cross.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh noted in his concurrence that the city treated secular groups differently than religious groups by flying some flags but not religious ones in violation of the Establishment Clause.

“Under the Constitution, a government may not treat religious persons, religious organizations, or religious speech as second-class,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote.

The legal battle began when the group Camp Constitution sought to fly a Christian flag in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day in 2017.

The city had denied the application — its first denial since 2005 after reviewing 284 requests.

The reason, according to the city, was that it had not had religious banners flown on its flagpoles in the past. However, the city has flown “gay pride” flags.

Boston officials allow private groups to celebrate events and fly flags on City Hall’s flagpoles, making them a public forum. Groups have to get permission to unfurl their banners.

Lower courts ruled for the city. On Monday, the high court reversed the lower courts’ rulings, delivering a First Amendment win for the group.

The case is Shurtleff and Camp Constitution v. City of Boston.

