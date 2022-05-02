ROME, Ga. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday barnstormed around her congressional district on the first day of early voting in Georgia, telling voters that woke Democrats and weak-kneed Republicans are presiding over a “broken” federal government that has left Americans like them in the lurch.

The polarizing Ms. Greene, bidding for a second term in the 14th Congressional District, says voters are suffering from the failure of Congress to address the rising costs of food and gas, and the unprecedented mess at the southern border, which, she says, would be her top priority if reelected.

“This is how people feel all over America, and unfortunately rural Americans and most Americans haven’t had a voice for a very long time,” the 47-year-old married mother of three said after casting her vote. “Our government is very broken.”

Ms. Greene insists things will change for the better — for the country and for her — if Republicans flip control of the House in the midterm elections. The current Democratic majority, she argues, has tied her hands, but things will change dramatically if the GOP wins big in the midterm elections as many polls now suggest.

“What I look forward to do when we take back the House is I will have great committee assignments,” Ms. Greene said in a debate Sunday. “[House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy and leadership have already promised them to me, and we look forward to holding Democrats accountable for all the corruption and horrible things they’ve done in our country.”

Ms. Greene won her seat in the 2020 election, but was stripped of her committee assignments less than a month after the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol. Majority Democrats made the move citing what they said were her past incendiary comments and apparent support of violence against lawmakers

SEE ALSO: Republicans making critical gains among Hispanic and non-White voters ahead of 2022 election

Her no-holds barred style, penchant for controversial comments and willingness to take on members of both parties has made her into a hyper-polarizing figure. She is even facing a legal battle from a group who claims her “pro-insurrection” comments regarding the Jan. 6 events disqualify her from the ballot.

Ms. Greene embraces former President Trump and promotes his claims the 2020 election was stolen, including in Georgia, where President Biden became the first Democrat since Bill Clinton to carry the state in a presidential election. Ms. Greene also says she welcomes a GOP civil war, seeing it as necessary to weed out more moderate members — RINOs — and give conservatives a bigger voice in the party.

As far as accomplishments, Ms Greene tells voters she pulled $6 million in federal funds into the district, and brought transparency to the House by forcing roll-call votes on hundreds of pieces of legislation that otherwise would have flown under the radar.

Her high profile and confrontational style have not given her a clear path to re-nomination, however, in the state’s May 24 primary.

Five GOP rivals are running in the primary, saying she has become too partisan and too controversial to legislate effectively, even in a Republican-run House.

Jennifer Strahan, a health care executive who has gained support from the likes of Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, said the interest in her candidacy is a direct result of the misgivings Republicans have about Ms. Greene.

“The individuals who are supporting me aren’t supporting me because they know me,” Mrs. Strahan said. “They are supporting me because they know Rep. Greene.”

A fit for the district

On Monday, Ms. Greene defended her style, saying it fits her district. Tucked into the far northwestern corner of the state bordering Tennessee and Alabama, the 14th District went for President Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election by a 73% to 25% margin. The district is 77% white and the largest cities have populations of less than 50,000 residents.

“I am not willing to cross lines,” Ms. Greene said. “When I’m saying, ‘Lines have been drawn in the sand,’ I seriously mean it and I think my constituents and supporters really support that because they are not used to seeing that from politicians in Washington.”

Trump-inspired conservatives adore her, a critical factor in a deep red district.

“I love Marjorie because she is a doer,” said Lyndon Smith, a retired Marine. “She is shaking things up up there. I’m sick and tired of business as usual and our country being destroyed.”

Mr. Smith said Ms. Greene deserves credit for helping to block the “communist, socialist” agenda that is being pushed by House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi — whom he described as “the devil.”

Ms. Greene is “willing to take a hit and she’s willing to be confrontational, whereas almost all the men run for cover,” he said.

Ms. Greene’s race is playing out under new voting rules Gov. Brian Kemp and the GOP-controlled legislature passed last year, one that shrunk the time window for requesting an absentee ballot, established new ID requirements for absentee ballots, and curbed the number of ballot drop boxes and the times they are available. Democrats say the law seeks to suppress the vote in minority communities. Republicans say that’s not the case.

Ms. Greene’s take-no-prisoners approach helped her win Mr. Trump’s endorsement.

Angered at the failure of senior Georgia Republicans to back his election fraud claims, Mr. Trump also has thrown his weight behind former Sen. David Perdue’s primary challenge to Mr. Kemp and Rep. Jody Hice’s challenge to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Mr. Greene declined on Monday to say who she voted for in those primary contests.

Ms. Greene also clashed with a television reporter Monday when asked whether she is concerned her recent comments about Nazis in Ukraine and 2018 social media post about the Rothschild family has stoked antisemitism in Georgia.

“You’re lying, stop right now you’re lying,” she said. “I have one of the most pro-Israel records in Congress. I have never in my life been anti-Semitic.”

Ms. Greene also faced blowback last week when she said Satan is controlling the Catholic Church because of its strong support for illegal immigrants.

Her daylong swing Monday around the district included stops at a mom-and-pop diner that has struggled to hire servers and a construction company that has seen its fuel costs double over the course of two years, and had to pass those costs onto customers.

Ms. Greene was met at her polling place by a small group of loyal supporters holding signs that read “NW Georgia [Loves] MTG” and “Flood the Polls” and sporting T-shirts that emblazoned with “1776” and “Well Behaved Women Rarely Make History.”

“She fights for us and for what we all believe in, and she is a Trump supporter and so am I,” said one of her female supporters. “It doesn’t matter what it is, she is there for us.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.