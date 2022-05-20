Elon Musk is describing claims he exposed himself to a flight attendant in 2016 as “utterly untrue.”

He said it is part of political attacks in retaliation for his attempted acquisition of Twitter in a free-speech fight.

A flight attendant claimed Mr. Musk exposed himself, rubbed her leg without consent and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage while she worked as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet. The claim was reported by Insider which cited documents and interviews.

“For the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue,” Mr. Musk said in a series of tweets.

The incident was alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim.

SpaceX, the aerospace firm founded by Mr. Musk, paid $250,000 to settle the claim in 2018, the Insider reported.

Mr. Musk told the Insider that its story was a “politically motivated hit piece” and made similar arguments on social media.

“The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens — this is their standard (despicable) playbook — but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” he said.

“Finally, we get to use Elongate as [a] scandal name,” he said. “It’s kinda perfect.”

