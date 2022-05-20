A group that posted a nude video of Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina ahead of his GOP primary loss this week said it will target another outspoken conservative Republican lawmaker, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

“I think we’re going to go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way,” David B. Wheeler, a co-founder of the American Muckrakers PAC, told the Insider. “I think we’re going to engage in that race pretty quickly.”

The group launched a website on Thursday seeking dirt on Ms. Boebert. Its logo is a dumpster on fire that says “Fire Boebert.”

Mr. Wheeler claimed to have “interesting information” about the lawmaker from Colorado whose primary against GOP state Sen. Don Coram is on June 28.

However, he said it would be financial in nature and not salacious like the material on Mr. Cawthorn.

The Insider said Ms. Boebert’s office did not comment for its report on the group’s plans.

Mr. Cawthorn was elected in 2020 to succeed former Rep. Mark Meadows, who became President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, but he lost his reelection primary on Tuesday to Chuck Edwards, a state senator.

