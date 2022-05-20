Hillary Clinton personally approved sharing a false theory linking former President Trump to Russia even though the allegations had not been vetted, the manager of her 2016 campaign testified in court on Friday.

“I discussed this with Hillary,” said former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook. “The discussion is that we have this and we want to share this with the reporter.”

Mr. Mook said Mrs. Clinton agreed to share the inaccurate claim of secret communications between Mr. Trump and Russia’s Alfa Bank, even though they were not certain if the allegations were true.

“Part of the purpose of going to the media was so that the reporter could vet the information and decide to print it,” he said.

Mr. Mook is testifying in the criminal trial of Michael Sussmann, a former Clinton campaign lawyer accused of lying to the FBI when he handed over the allegations to a top bureau official.

Prosecutors said Mr. Sussmann told FBI General Counsel James Banker that he was not handing over the information on behalf of any client. They allege that he was acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign to prod the FBI to widen their already existing probe into Mr. Trump’s alleged Russia ties.

Defense attorneys counter that Mr. Sussmann did not lie and his ties to the Clinton campaign were well known to Mr. Baker and the FBI.

Mr. Mook said he absolutely would not have wanted Mr. Sussmann to take the claims to the FBI.

“We didn’t trust the FBI,” he said. “From a purely analytic standpoint, the two or three most damaging days of the campaign were caused by [former FBI Director] James Comey, not by Donald Trump.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.