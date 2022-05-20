President Biden’s approval rating has hit its lowest point of his tenure in the White House, a new poll shows, as more Democrats register pessimism about his performance.

Roughly 39% of U.S. adults approve of Mr. Biden’s performance as president, down 6% from April, according to a poll by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research that was released Friday.

His approval among Democrats dropped to 73% in May, down from 83% a month earlier.

Just 33% of Democrats say the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49% in April. Overall, only about 20% of adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction.

The poll surveyed 1,172 adults from May 12-16.

Mr. Biden’s approval continues to suffer as he struggles to address a litany of challenges ranging from inflation, and gun violence to supply chain shortages.

Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy, a rating that has remained largely unchanged over recent months.

More than half of Americans — 51% — say Mr. Biden’s policies have done more to hurt than help the economy. Just 18% say his policies have done more to help than hurt the economy.

Among Democrats, 37% say Mr. Biden’s economic policies have helped, down from 45% in April, and 44% say his policies have made no difference.

Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation has risen by 8.3% over the past 12 months, a 40-year high.

Mr. Biden has blamed inflation Russian invasion of Ukraine which he said had sparked a rise in global energy prices, though economists point to Mr. Biden’s large spending policies which they say have been the key driver behind inflation.

