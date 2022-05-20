Marvel Comics will introduce two transgender mutant superheroes next month as part of a marketing campaign aimed at transgender and nonbinary children.

The June 22 comic book “Marvel Voices: Pride #1” will feature Shela Sexton, also known as “Escapade,” alongside best friend, Morgan Red, and a genetically modified flying turtle, named Hibbert.

Marvel says the trio will engage in a “high-flying, yet intensely personal mission” in their first outing.

Escapade co-creator Charlie Jane Anders told Marvel in a recent interview that Shela, who can switch bodies and locations with other people, is a “cool weirdo” and has a “profound loyalty to her friends.”

“I spent a lot of time thinking about Morgan, and how they and Shela had grown up together,” Ms. Anders told Marvel. “I eventually arrived at the thing where Morgan was there for Shela when she was first transitioning, and the two of them kind of supported each other through their transitions when they were kids.”

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.