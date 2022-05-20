New York City health officials said they are investigating a possible case of monkeypox as officials investigate clusters of unusual cases of the disease in North America and Europe.

The patient is being treated at Bellevue Hospital since Thursday, officials said.

A public health lab is conducting tests for the sometimes fatal monkeypox virus and, if positive, the results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The potential case follows a U.S. case out of Massachusetts in a man who recently traveled to Canada.

Monkeypox is typically found in central and western African countries. However, several European countries have reported clusters of cases alongside the U.S. and Canada.

One tracker associated with the University of Oxford has documented over 120 confirmed or suspected cases.

The disease is marked by fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes and causes a notable rash that can spread all over the body.

Some monkeypox strains have been known to cause death in as many as one in 10 cases, though current cases are believed to be of a less lethal kind that causes death in fewer than 1% of cases.

The virus can spread through body fluids, monkeypox sores, or shared items such as clothing and bedding that have been contaminated by a person with monkeypox. It can also spread through respiratory droplets, though not as efficiently as COVID-19.

U.S. officials said people who see symptoms of monkeypox, including unusual rashes, should contact their doctors. They said men who have sex with other men may be at higher risk at the moment, based on trends in the latest cases.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.