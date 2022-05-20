Two U.S. Secret Service agents have been sent home ahead of President Biden’s first trip to Asia after an alleged drunken altercation while off-duty in South Korea.

An agency spokesman said Friday that the two employees have been placed on administrative leave for an incident “which may constitute potential policy violations.”

“We have very strict protocols and policies for all employees and we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards,” U.S. Secret Service chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Both agents, who were not assigned to protect the president, were allegedly intoxicated while off duty when one agent became involved in an altercation with a cab driver early Thursday morning.

One agent was interviewed by Korean authorities. No charges have been filed.

“Given this is an active administrative personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” Mr. Guglielmi said.

He said the departure of the two employees will have “no impact” on President Biden’s visit.

President Biden’s visit to South Korea marks his first trip to Asia since entering office.

