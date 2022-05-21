Russia cut off its gas supplies to Finland on Saturday in a row over energy payments.

Russia has demanded that European countries pay for gas in roubles rather than euros or dollars as the Kremlin scrambles to blunt the impact of Western sanctions levied in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Finland has refused to do so and announced Saturday that gas imports from Russia had stopped.

Russia’s Gazprom warned Friday that the flows would cease before cutting them off the following day.

Finland’s state-owned Gasum said in a statement Saturday that it would continue to supply gas to its customers via the Balticconnector pipeline, which taps into neighboring Estonia’s gas grid.

Natural gas accounts for approximately 5% of Finland’s total energy consumption.

