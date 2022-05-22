Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, were accused Sunday of a decades-long coverup of sexual abuse within the group.

The Baptists should offer “both a sincere apology and a tangible gesture” including a “survivor compensation fund,” the report from D.C.-based Guidepost Associates said.

The report also suggested that the denomination should prepare to “oversee comprehensive long-term reforms concerning sexual abuse and related misconduct.”

An “Offender Information System” should be maintained to “alert the community to known offenders,” the firm recommended.

Other recommendations included more resources for preventing, identifying and reporting sexual abuse; “enhanced background checks” in hiring by churches; and a “declaration of principles” to put the denomination on record in handling future accusations of abuse.

A group of executive committee officials at the 13.7 million-member denomination “were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC to the exclusion of other considerations,” the report noted.

“Survivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action due to its polity regarding church autonomy – even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation,” the report stated.

The Rev. Willie McLaurin, interim president of the SBC executive committee, and Rolland Slade, its chairman, said Sunday afternoon that the report was chastening.

“We are grieved by the findings of this investigation. We are committed to doing all we can to prevent future instances of sexual abuse in churches, to improve our response and our care, to remove reporting roadblocks,” they said in a joint statement.

They said delegates to the annual SBC business session next month in Anaheim, California, will receive a response to the suggestions made in the document.

“This is the beginning of a season of listening, lamenting, and learning how to address sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention,” the two men said.

The investigation report also revealed that the Rev. Johnny Hunt, Southern Baptist president from 2008 to 2010, “had sexually assaulted” the wife of an SBC pastor on July 25, 2010. They said these allegations were found “to be credible,” while Mr. Hunt’s denials were not.

Other senior leaders in the denomination “had protected or even supported abusers,” the report stated.

Three named leaders were past presidents of the Southern Baptist Convention.

According to the report, the Rev. Steve Gaines, who headed the group from 2016 to 2018, admitted to delaying disclosure of “a staff minister’s prior sexual abuse of a child,” due to “heartfelt concern and compassion for the minister.”

Mr. Gaines, senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn., later said he should have reported this immediately.

The Rev. Paige Patterson, who served as SBC president from 1998 to 2000, was terminated from his position at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2018 after reports surfaced that he told one student in 2003 not to report a rape, and, in 2015, declared his intention to meet alone with another victim to “break her down.”

And the Rev. Jack Graham, who headed the convention from 2002 to 2004, was accused of allowing accused sexual abuser John Langworthy “to be dismissed quietly” from the church’s staff and not reporting the abuse to the police.

Langworthy pleaded guilty “to five charges of gratification of lust involving five males” in Mississippi in 2013, which are felonies. He was given five 10-year prison sentences, but they were suspended because of questions about the statute of limitations in the state.

However, he will still go to prison if he violates the terms of his probation.

A spokesperson for Prestonwood Baptist Church said the congregation “categorically denies the way this incident is characterized in the report” from Guidepost Associates. In 2011, Pastor Mike Bulter of Prestonwood said Langworthy was “dismissed immediately” when the allegations surfaced, and that the church “in no way” attempted to “cover up” the incident or “silence” Langworthy’s accuser.

The Times has also reached out to Bellevue Baptist Church for comment.

The report quoted attorney D. August “Augie” Boto, general counsel for the executive committee and later its interim president, as blaming satanic influence when abuse victim Christa Brown and victim’s advocate Rachael Denhollander, sought answers from the leadership.

“This whole thing should be seen for what it is,” the report quotes an internal email from Mr. Boto.

“It is a satanic scheme to completely distract us from evangelism. It is not the gospel. It is not even a part of the gospel. It is a misdirection play,” he wrote. “Yes, Christa Brown and Rachael Denhollander have succumbed to an availability heuristic because of their victimizations.”

The Southern Baptist Convention did not immediately issue a public statement on the report.

But the Rev. Ed Litton, current denominational president, said via Twitter earlier on Sunday, “I believe this report represents an honest look at our Convention’s actions and failures.”

“I believe it represents the courage of survivors who have come forward and told their stories. I am praying that God would grant each one of us the wisdom and courage to respond with godly sorrow and Spirit-driven determination to make our future better than our past,” he wrote.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.