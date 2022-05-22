NEWS AND OPINION:

Worries continue to accumulate for the Democratic Party. Consider that New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is now mulling a run for the White House and could represent an emerging new political force, according to press reports.

“President Eric? New York City Mayor Adams is considering a 2024 White House bid if ailing Joe Biden, 79, declines to run, and will position himself as an anti-woke Democrat,” noted the Daily Mail on Sunday.

Given the current state of mind among many Americans — worried, annoyed and tired — the “anti-woke Democrat” could challenge both Republican and Democrat hopefuls as well.

“While only five months into his first term in office, Adams has pleased many centrist Democrats — and conservatives — by avoiding progressive or extreme stances on economic and social issues,” the Mail said.

According to the New York Post, also on Sunday, “Adams’ Big Apple agenda — including dismantling state bail reform — has been stymied by left-wing party leaders in Albany. Adams has likewise positioned himself as an avowed enemy of the socialist wing. It remains an open question so far whether Adams will be able to reduce the scourge of city crime, which has continued to soar during his administration. Polls show voters are losing patience.”

Mr. Adams could have some company. According to Ballotpedia, an online political encyclopedia, there are 22 high-profile Democrats who could also vie for the White House in 2024.

The idea of the “anti-woke” Democrat, meanwhile, emerged almost a year ago.

“A growing number of Democrats are ringing the alarm that their party sounds — and acts — too judgmental, too sensitive, too ‘woke’ to large swaths of America. These Democrats warn that by jamming politically correct terms or new norms down the throats of voters, they risk exacerbating the cultural wars — and inadvertently helping Trumpian candidates.” noted an Axios report last July 10.

SO HOW UPSET ARE WE?

The aforementioned mayor — along with every other potential candidate — is facing a nation which appears to be melancholy and exhausted amid social discord, cultural and economic upheavals, health concerns and national security threats.

So how upset are we? A CBS News poll has the answer.

“America’s mood is uneasy and worried. That’s how they feel about the state of the country. The percent who call the economy bad and the number who say things in the country are going badly have hit highs for the Biden presidency,” the network reported Sunday.

And the numbers: 74% of U.S. adults say things in America are “going badly” while 63% say the U.S. economy is “bad.” Another 63% say the state of the country is “uneasy”; 63% say this state is “worrying” them while 61% deem it “frustrating.”

The poll of 2,041 U.S. adults was conducted May 18-20.

AN APPROACHING QUANDARY

Morning Consult points out that Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police officers.

“While lawmakers on Capitol Hill appear to have thrown in the towel on police reform, President Biden is said to be ready to take his own action in the coming weeks via executive order,” the news organization said.

“Two years later, the mass popular interest has swung from reforming policing practices to tackling crime, leaving Mr. Biden on tricky territory ahead of the midterm elections as he balances the desire from his base to rein in law enforcement officers and key voters’ interest in keeping communities safe,” the organization said.

ENDORSEMENTS LOSE THEIR CHARM

The Republican Party of Wisconsin staged its state convention over the weekend. Some attendees emerged with a new mindset.

Grassroots activists, the party said, plan to skip early endorsements of gubernatorial hopefuls “signaling their desire to allow candidates to continue to make their case to voters ahead of the August primary.”

Those who favored the idea were also asked to sign a “unity pledge” promising they will support whichever candidate emerges victorious from the primary.

“Today’s endorsement vote signaled the grassroots’ desire to allow all voices to be heard ahead of the August primary, and we look forward to hearing from the candidates as they continue to make their case in the coming months,” state party Chairman Paul Farrow said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“As failed Democrat leadership remains on full display with historic inflation, rising crime, and a crippled education system, Republicans are well-positioned to bring our message to voters and win this fall,” he said.

THE GUITAR ECONOMY

Strings are definitely attached to this news.

Hollywood-based Julien’s Auctions reports that a prized guitar belonging to the late rock-music icon Kurt Cobain fetched $4.5 million at auction on Sunday.

The deep blue, left-handed 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar was played in Nirvana’s breakthrough hit and their landmark 1991 music video, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

The guitar was purchased by Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The Cobain family plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to Stigma, Mr. Irsay’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders.

Cobain’s 1965 “Baby Blue” Dodge Dart 170 Sedan also fetched $375,000. The auction house previously sold Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which went for $6 million in 2020.

POLL DU JOUR

• 68% of U.S. adults say political debate in the U.S. is “off on the wrong track”; 74% of Republicans, 73% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree.

• 71% of men and 65% of women also agree.

• 13% say political debate is “generally headed in the right direction”; 11% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of men and 11% of women also agree.

• 19% overall are not sure about the state of political debate in this country; 15% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 15% of men and 23% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 15-17.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.