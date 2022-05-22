Strings are definitely attached to this news.

Hollywood-based Julien’s Auctions reports that a prized guitar belonging to the late rock-music icon Kurt Cobain fetched $4.5 million at auction on Sunday.

The striking blue, left-handed 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar was played in Nirvana’s breakthrough hit and their landmark 1991 music video, “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

It was a favorite of the singer-songwriter.

“I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality, left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them,” Cobain told Guitar World in his final interview with the publication in 1991.

The guitar was purchased by Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The Cobain family plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to Stigma, Mr. Irsay’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders.

“I am thrilled to preserve and protect another piece of American culture that changed the way we looked at world,” Mr. Irsay said in a statement.

Cobain’s 1965 “Baby Blue” Dodge Dart 170 Sedan also fetched $375,000.

The auction house previously sold Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which went for $6 million in 2020.

The musician died by suicide in 1994.

