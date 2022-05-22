A 32-year-old runner died and 15 others were hospitalized during the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday morning, according to New York City police.

Police identified the runner as David Reichman of Brooklyn, according to CBS New York.

He was found unconscious on the pavement after crossing the finish line a little before 9 a.m., NYPD Det. Arlene Muniz told CNN. He was then transported to Coney Island Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:44 a.m., Muniz said.

New York City’s Office of Medical Examiner released a statement that an official cause and manner of death are expected to be released in the next few days.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half,” the New York Road Runners, organizer of the Brooklyn Half Marathon, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner’s family and those close to them.”

The New York Fire Department said that 15 other runners were hospitalized from the race, four of whom were in serious condition, according to the New York Times.

More than 22,000 runners were signed up to run in the first full-capacity Brooklyn Half Marathon since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A heat advisory was in effect in New York City on Saturday due to unseasonably high temperatures and humidity.

While temperatures in Brooklyn reached the high-80s in the afternoon, NYRR spokesperson Trina Singian said the temperature during the race, which began at 7 a.m., was between the low-60s and high-70s.

