Rising fuel prices motivated California gun owners to give 134 firearms to the Sacramento Police Department in exchange for $50 gas cards, the department reported Sunday.

A statement posted on the department’s Facebook page said the Gas for Guns Buyback program ran out of gift cards 45 minutes into Saturday’s five-hour event.

“Among the firearms received was at least one assault weapon, numerous components for privately manufactured firearms (ghost guns), and multiple other illegally configured firearms,” the statement read.

California has among the highest gas prices in the nation.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California on Monday morning was $6.051, compared to the national average of $4.612 per gallon.

