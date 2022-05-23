FBI leaders pulled field agents off other investigations in 2016 to pursue a false tip linking former President Trump to a Russian bank, but concealed that the probe was based on information provided by a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, an FBI agent testified in court Monday.

Special Agent Ryan Gaynor, who works in the bureau’s Norfolk, Virginia, office, said FBI leadership placed a “close hold” on the source of the anti-Trump tip, meaning field agents couldn’t know who provided the data.

“The leaders did not share his identity,” Mr. Gaynor testified in the trial of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is accused of lying to the FBI about his ties to the campaign.

Obama-era FBI officials dispatched agents from its U.S. Cyber Division, European Cyber Division, and Chicago field office to track down bogus allegations about Mr. Trump without knowing the source, Mr. Gaynor said.

The Chicago field office led the investigation into claims that the Trump Organization’s computer servers were secretly communicating with Alfa Bank, a Moscow bank with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Gaynor said he left an assignment shoring up the nation’s election infrastructure ahead of the 2016 elections to track down the Alfa Bank allegations.

If top leadership had disclosed that the Alfa Bank tip came from Mr. Sussmann, Mr. Gaynor said he wouldn’t have joined the investigation. He also said the Chicago office, where he worked at the time, would have handled the information differently.

“While the investigation was already initiated when I joined, I think that information would have had an impact when they were considering whether to open the investigation,” he told the court. “It would have impacted whether I would have been involved.”

“It was going to divert time away from what I was working on,” Mr. Gaynor said. “It is highly unlikely that I would have volunteered to work on the matter.”

Mr. Sussmann is on trial for lying to the FBI when pitched the Alfa Bank allegations to FBI General Counsel James Baker. Prosecutors say he concealed his ties to the Clinton campaign during the Baker meeting in a bid to prod the FBI into undermining the Trump campaign with a federal investigation.

Defense attorneys say Mr. Sussmann did not lie and that his ties to the Clinton campaign were well known to the FBI and Mr. Baker.

During testimony Monday, Mr. Gaynor said he received pushback when he pressed to learn the source of the Alfa Bank tip. He said had he known the information came from someone with ties to the Clinton campaign, it would have been enough to remove the “close hold.”

“I don’t remember what reason, if any, they gave me for the close hold. It would have impacted what I viewed as the reason for the close hold,” he said.

Mr. Gaynor said he knew only that the decision to withhold Mr. Sussmann’s was based on information that he wasn’t able to access.

He read in court from an email agents on the case sent to FBI brass trying to determine the source of the Alfa Bank data.

“We want to interview the source of this information,” the email read. “Any way we can track down who this guy is?”

Mr. Gaynor said the close hold didn’t hinder the investigation, so there wasn’t a compelling reason to lift it. He said agents quickly figured out that the Alfa Bank allegations didn’t have merit, so the source’s identity became less important once the probe was closed.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.