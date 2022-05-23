The Office of Congressional Ethics is looking into whether Rep. Madison Cawthorn may have had an undisclosed financial interest in a cryptocurrency he promoted while in office.

The agency accused the North Carolina Republican of potentially using his intel to boost his own financial interests, as well as engaging in an “improper relationship” with someone on his congressional staff.

The committee emphasized that in its allegations no actual violation has yet occurred until a conclusion is made by the investigative subcommittee.

Mr. Cawthorn’s office disputed the congressman’s wrongdoing and accused the allegations of being driven by political motives.

“We welcome the opportunity to prove that Congressman Cawthorn committed no wrongdoing and that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain. This inquiry is a formality. Our office isn’t deterred in the slightest from completing the job the patriots of Western North Carolina sent us to Washington to accomplish,” said Blake Harp, Mr. Cawthorn’s chief of staff.

The investigative subcommittee, which will look into the matter, will be chaired by Rep. Veronica Escobar, Texas Democrat. Rep. Michael Guest, Mississippi Republican, will serve as the ranking member.

Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware Democrat, and Michelle Fischbach, Minnesota Republican, will also serve on the panel.

