President Biden said record-high gas prices are part of an “incredible transition” that will make America and the world better off.

During a visit to Japan on Monday, Mr. Biden celebrated an average national gasoline price of $4.59 as growing pains that Americans must go through to wean the economy’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” he said at a press conference after his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.