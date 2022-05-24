Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp easily defeated former Sen. David Perdue in Tuesday’s Republican primary showdown, delivering a public blow to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to dethrone him for refusing to embrace his stolen election claims.

Despite Mr. Trump’s unrelenting attacks, Republican voters made it clear they still view Mr. Kemp as the party’s best bet to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.

Mr. Kemp was declared the winner just over an hour after polls closed at 7 p.m.

With 16% of the vote counted, Mr. Kemp was leading Mr. Perdue by a 74% to 21% margin.

Mr. Kemp only needed to win more than 50% of the vote to advance to the general election in November and avoid a June 21 two-person runoff race.

Ms. Abrams ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

