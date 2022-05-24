President Biden and other leaders of the “Quad” strategic group that includes India, Australia and Japan issued a carefully worded warning Tuesday to China, which has triggered unease in recent years by building military bases on disputed islands in the South China Sea.

The leaders expressed collective opposition Tuesday to “coercive, provocative or unilateral actions” that aim to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.

The show of unity came one day after Mr. Biden made global headlines by saying bluntly that the U.S. will intervene militarily if China attempts to invade Taiwan — a statement the White House has since walked back.

The summit in Tokyo represents the diplomatic centerpiece of Mr. Biden’s week-long visit to Asia.

China’s military muscle-flexing, North Korea’s increasingly provocative missile tests and Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine all loomed over the gathering of the region’s four most powerful democracies — a group that successive U.S. administrations have sought to rally against the authoritarianism and aggression emanating from Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang.

Mr. Biden, who ended his Asia trip at the close of Tuesday’s summit, attempted to seize on the gathering as a chance to show solidarity.

The U.S., India, Australia and Japan are now navigating “a dark hour in our shared history” stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Biden told the other Quad leaders at the opening of Tuesday’s summit, calling on them to work more cohesively together to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“This is more than just a European issue,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s a global issue.”

A joint statement issued by the Quad leaders at the close of Tuesday’s summit was notably less explicit. While it openly condemned “North Korea’s destabilizing ballistic missile development and launches,” the statement failed to specifically mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders said only that they had “discussed our respective responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing tragic humanitarian crisis, and assessed its implications for the Indo-Pacific.”

The joint statement stopped short of directly naming China as a perpetrator of regional tensions — a reality reflecting concern among the Quad countries, all of whom rely heavily on Chinese trade, that too direct a message against China may trigger an economic backlash from Beijing.

The joint statement did, however, warn against specific moves in the East and South China Seas, such as “the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities,” all of which Chinese forces have been widely accused of engaging in during recent years.

Beijing has been sharply critical of Japan for hosting the Quad meeting, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warning Tokyo ahead of the meeting about China’s distaste for “joint Japan-U.S. anti-China rhetoric.”

On Tuesday, the “Editor’s Pick” article on the opinion page of the Global Times, a newspaper tied to China’s ruling Communist Party, carried the headline: “Japan’s subservience to US will strain China ties, threaten regional security.”

Chinese leaders are seen to be particularly concerned about the Quad’s posture on the issue of Taiwan, especially after Mr. Biden’s comment Monday that the burden to protect Taiwan is “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden promised that U.S. would intervene militarily if Chinese forces were to invade the island democracy that China claims is part of its sovereign territory.

The White House has since insisted that Biden’s unusually forceful comments about Taiwan did not amount to a shift in U.S. policy toward the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

Asked by the reporters at the Quad summit on Tuesday if his comments on Taiwan a day earlier were meant to mark a policy change, Biden simply replied, “No.”

With regard to Russia’s war in Ukraine, meanwhile, Mr. Biden appeared to be making a push for India, the one Quad country that has yet to publicly condemn the Russian invasion, to shift its posture and stand more cohesively with Europe and the other major democracies of the Indo-Pacific.

Russia is India’s biggest supplier of military hardware, and, unlike the other Quad countries and nearly every other U.S. ally, India has thus far resisted imposing any sanctions on Moscow.

With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting nearby at the start of the Quad summit in Tokyo, Mr. Biden made the case on Tuesday that the world has a shared responsibility to do more to assist Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s aggression.

“We’re navigating a dark hour in our shared history,” the president said. “The Russian brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe and innocent civilians have been killed in the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as in exile.

“The world has to deal with it and we are,” Mr. Biden added.

Later, in comments to reporters after a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Modi, Mr. Biden said the two had discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “and the effect it has on the entire global world order.”

Mr. Biden added that the U.S. and India will continue to consult “on how to mitigate these negative effects.” But in a reflection of India’s relationship with Moscow, the Quad leaders’ post-summit joint statement made no mention of Russia by name.

In his own comments Tuesday, Mr. Modi also made no mention of the war in Ukraine, instead ticking off several trade and investment programs that he said he had discussed with Mr. Biden.

With the tense geopolitical issues as a backdrop, the Quad announced some modest initiatives on Tuesday, including a new effort to provide pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to countries most in need and a program to help nations improve security and environmental awareness of their territorial waters.

The Quad last year pledged to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses globally. So far, the group has provided about 257 million doses, according to the Biden administration.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

