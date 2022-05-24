An Iraqi man living in the U.S. with plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush, federal prosecutors said as they announced charges Tuesday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, was living in the U.S. under a pending claim of asylum, and planned to smuggle other Iraqis into the country to kill the former president, authorities said.

Mr. Shihab also visited Dallas earlier this year to conduct surveillance of locations associated with Mr. Bush, and held a meeting in California in March to look at firearms and law enforcement uniforms, prosecutors said.

He wanted to kill Mr. Bush in retaliation for the deaths of Iraqis stemming from the U.S. invasion of his country in 2003.

Mr. Shihab was arrested Tuesday morning in Ohio by agents from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and had his first court appearance in the afternoon.

