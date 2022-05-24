Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene secured renomination to a second term representing northwest Georgia in Congress on Tuesday, despite facing heated opposition among some elements of the Republican base.

Mrs. Greene, 47, was declared the winner in the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District shortly after polls closed.

Even though the district lines were reconfigured due to redistricting, Mrs. Greene cruised to victory over her nearest challenger.

The race had stirred national attention in recent weeks as five different Republicans sought to deny Mrs. Greene renomination. Most of the challengers attacked Mrs. Greene from the center, accusing her of being too far-right and ineffective in Washington.

“We’ve heard a lot of talk, and our district has nothing to show for it,” said Jennifer Strahan, a health care executive and one of Mrs. Greene’s most high-profile challengers.

“We need a representative who works effectively with colleagues, and navigates the legislative process to push Georgia priorities forward while protecting our constitutional freedoms,” she said.

Mrs. Greene’s association with former President Donald Trump likely helped.

Tucked into the far northwestern corner of the state bordering Tennessee and Alabama, the 14th District went for former Mr. Trump in 2020 by nearly 50 percentage points.

“She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has always been with Trump,” the former president said when endorsing Mrs. Greene earlier this year.

Mrs. Strahan raised more than $400,000 for the effort, garnering the support of outside political groups that were upset with Mrs. Greene’s hardline stances in Washington. Voters, however, were not sold on ousting Mrs. Greene.

