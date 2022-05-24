Former Vice President Mike Pence took an implicit swipe at his old boss late Monday as he boosted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reelection in Tuesday’s primary against Sen. David Perdue, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

As Mr. Trump continues to question the 2020 election results, Mr. Pence said it is time to look forward.

“When you say yes to Governor Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will send a deafening message all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future,” Mr. Pence told Kemp supporters in an airport hangar near Atlanta.

Mr. Pence didn’t call out Mr. Trump by name, but his decision to stump for Kemp coincided with a tele-rally that Mr. Trump held for Mr. Perdue.

Mr. Trump has blasted Mr. Kemp for certifying the 2020 vote that handed the state to President Biden, a major pickup for Democrats that blunted Mr. Trump’s hopes for a path to victory in the Electoral College.

Mr. Kemp has a major lead in polling but must secure 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. The winner of the primary is set to face Stacey Abrams, a rising Democratic star who lost a bitter race to Mr. Kemp in 2018.

“I’m here because Brian Kemp is the only candidate in tomorrow’s primary who has already defeated Stacey Abrams, whether she knows it or not,” Mr. Pence said. “And I’m here because Stacey Abrams can never be governor of the great state of Georgia.”

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, said Mr. Perdue is best-positioned to win it all.

“I’d like you to get out and vote Tuesday, May 24, for David Perdue in the Republican gubernatorial primary,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s so important. David is the only candidate who can beat Stacey Abrams because I don’t believe Kemp can do it.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.