Organizers expect a larger-than-usual crowd when the National Memorial Day Parade returns in person to the District for the first time in three years, the American Veterans Center announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit group said Monday’s parade along Constitution Avenue, a pre-World War II tradition that it revived in 2005, will feature actor Anthony Anderson and ESPN sportscaster Joe Buck as co-hosts.

“Historically the parade attracts more than two hundred thousand attendees from across the country but we anticipate a much larger turnout this year due to the parade’s three-year hiatus and given the expected uptick in Americans’ post-pandemic travel,” the veterans’ group said in an email.

The three-hour parade, which airs on every major television network and is broadcast to U.S. troops overseas, was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and took place virtually last year.

