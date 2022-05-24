Students and teachers in Philadelphia are required to wear masks again after city officials warned of a spike in coronavirus infections.

The school district reinstated the mandate Monday as many politicians in liberal areas recommend mask-wearing but reject sweeping restrictions. They are allowing smaller institutions such as schools, performance halls and businesses to issue actual mandates.

Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said the decision to bring back the mandate was based on a recommendation from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The mask rule applies to students and staff during the school day or workday and while riding on school buses and vans.

“As we’ve learned since the pandemic began, the coronavirus continues to evolve and so too will our response to it,” Mr. Hite said.

School districts from New England to the Bay Area of California are reviving mask mandates amid a late-spring surge of COVID-19.

U.S. case counts are averaging more than 100,000 per day again and increased 46% from two weeks ago, though the daily caseload began to ease in recent days.

Hospitalizations have reached nearly 25,000, a 28% increase from two weeks ago but far below pandemic highs.

