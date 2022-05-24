An Arizona House Democrat raged on Twitter against fellow lawmakers following Tuesday’s horrific massacre of 18 children and two adults at a Texas grade school.

Rep. Ruben Gallego was among several Democratic lawmakers who also lashed out at the National Rifle Association over the slaughter.

The shooting is considered the worst school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost ten years ago.

“F*** you @NRA,” Mr. Gallego tweeted.

Then he turned his anger against Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican.

“F*** you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered,” Mr. Gallego tweeted. “Just get your a** to Cancun. You are useless.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mr. Gallego said, “Just to be clear f*** you @tedcruz you f***ing baby killer.”

In response to this statement, a Twitter user by the name of Joshua Anderson said to him, “I dont [sic] believe an elected official should be acting like this,” to which Mr. Gallego responded with a middle finger emoji.

Mr. Gallego also lashed out at Rep. Darrell Issa, California Republican who tweeted,”Our thoughts and prayers are with these families.”

The Arizona Democrat responded, “F*** your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings,”

He also aimed his frustration at fellow Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema when she tweeted, “We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly.”

She went on to say, “No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools.”

Mr. Gallego replied to her, “Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say ‘thoughts and prayers.’”

An 18-year-old gunman fired off rounds with a handgun and possibly a semi-automatic rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter, Salvador Ramos, was killed by a law enforcement official, and two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an exchange of gunfire.

The gunman shot his grandmother earlier in the day, and local news reports said she was clinging to life.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. local time, police said.

The elementary school has 600 children in the second, third and fourth grades. Students were in the final few days of school before the summer break.

Some of the injured were transported to hospitals in school buses.

• Susan Ferrechio contributed to this report

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.