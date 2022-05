Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the gunman in Tuesday’s massacre at a Uvalde elementary school.

Salvador Ramos, 18, was killed, the governor said.

“It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun,” Mr. Abbott said.

The gunman killed 14 children and one adult before responding police killed him, according to multiple news reports.

