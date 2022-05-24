Former President Donald Trump went to the recycling bin Tuesday to reiterate his support for former Sen. David Perdue’s flagging bid to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia’s primary elections.

“David Perdue is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams in November,” Mr. Trump said in the “ICYMI” email, which copied and pasted part of his December endorsement. “Brian Kemp has failed Georgia.”

Mr. Trump has been gunning for Mr. Kemp since the 2020 election, accusing him of turning a blind eye to widespread election fraud.

Mr. Kemp, however, entered primary election day in Georgia with a massive lead in the polls over Mr. Perdue, who Mr. Trump coaxed into the race.

The email blast follows a recent report claiming Mr. Trump had given up on Mr. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat in 2020 to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

It also came a day after former Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia to headline a get-out-the-vote rally for Mr. Kemp, lining up on the opposite side of the race from Mr. Trump.

“When you say yes to Governor Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will send a deafening message all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future,” Mr. Pence said at the Monday rally.

Mr. Perdue has embraced Mr. Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, but he has struggled to break through in the contest.

Mr. Perdue’s campaign sputtered into the final days of the race. Recent polls show Mr. Kemp is well-positioned to win at least 50% of the vote, which he needs to avoid a two-person runoff race this summer.

