Texas authorities say all of the fatalities and injuries in Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde took place in one classroom.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said the 18-year-old shooter shot his grandmother and crashed his car near the Robb Elementary School and met resistance from law enforcement.

However, he shot at the officers and managed to get into the school, barricading himself into a classroom and killing with “no regard for human life,” Lt. Olivarez said.

The shooter, Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two adults in the school.

“Just a complete tragedy, an evil person going into this school and killing children for no reason whatsoever,” Lt. Olivarez told CBS’ “This Morning.”

Teachers and others broke windows to evacuate children as tactical teams arrived and forced their way into the classroom. Police then killed Ramos.

Lt. Olivarez said authorities are trying to figure out if the shooter targeted the school ahead of time or had some motive.

He said the shooter attended a local high school, was living with his grandparents and had no girlfriend, criminal history or gang affiliation.

Lt. Olivarez said police are trying to figure out how the shooter obtained the rifle the network described as an “assault-style” firearm.

