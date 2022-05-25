Approval of the Supreme Court fell 10 percentage points following the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision giving women a national right to an abortion, according to a poll from Marquette University released Wednesday.

The new survey showed 44% of Americans approve of the job the high court is doing, while 55% disapprove. In March, 54% had approved while and disapproved.

The responses were gathered May 9-19, roughly a week after the draft opinion was leaked. Pollsters surveyed 1,004 adults, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

The court’s approval rating had dropped after the justices refused to block Texas’ ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected last year, but it had recovered about 5 points, according to Marquette.

The poll also found the majority of adults do not want Roe v. Wade overturned. Sixty-nine percent said the court should not overturn Roe, while 31% said it should.

The legal dispute at issue weighs a Mississippi ban on abortion at 15 weeks in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Mississippi officials argue that Roe should be overturned because it’s outdated.

The legal battle was brought by Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s only abortion clinic, and a doctor who provides abortions. According to court papers, the clinic provides abortions up to 16 weeks of gestation.

They challenged the state’s Gestational Age Act, enacted in 2018. The law bans abortions after 15 weeks unless there is a medical emergency or severe abnormality within the fetus.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.