First lady Jill Biden said Wednesday that she and President Biden will visit the town in Texas where at least 19 elementary school students were shot dead, and she offered a prayer for Americans to “act united with common sense to protect our children.”

Asked by reporters if she and the president will visit Uvalde, Texas, Mrs. Biden said “of course.” She didn’t discuss the timing of a visit.

Mrs. Biden started her prayer by referring to the “sudden, senseless massacre in an elementary school, [of] little children and their teachers, Eva and Irma.”

“Let us pray that God cradles those broken families in the palm of his hand,” she said.

The first lady also said, “But let us also pray to use the will and courage God gives each of us to act united with common sense to protect our children.” The president on Tuesday called for stricter gun laws.

Mrs. Biden made her comments about the shooting alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murty at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, where they were greeting the second emergency shipment of infant formula from overseas to address a shortage in the U.S.

“I am here today to say to parents: You aren’t alone,” Mrs. Biden said. “At the highest levels of Joe’s administration, he and his team understand what you are going through. They won’t stop until every parent can get the formula their child needs.”

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.