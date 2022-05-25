Rep. Jim Jordan signaled he would cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena request, if they share materials they’ll use during questioning among other things.

The Ohio Republican, who was subpoenaed with several other GOP lawmakers earlier this month, is also contesting the constitutionality of the request made by the Democrat-led committee.

“I write to strongly contest the constitutionality and validity of the subpoena in several respects,” Mr. Jordan wrote to the committee members.

The lawmaker also requested that the panel reveal to him all documents and testimony they obtained that refer to him, and explain the legal authority they had to issue him a subpoena, according to CNN.

Mr. Jordan also told the panel that he never received a response from it after he was contacted for a voluntary interview in January, despite having been told he would be given more information about the request.

Additionally, Mr. Jordan questioned the constitutional basis for which they have subpoenaed his colleagues and said he had not received his subpoena until four days after it was publicly announced May 12.

Along with Mr. Jordan, the committee issued subpoenas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Republican Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Republicans have largely dubbed the panel a partisan tool, and have refused to cooperate in the investigation looking into the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Seven Democrats sit on the committee, as well as Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — two vocal critics of former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, chairs the committee.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.