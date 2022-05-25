Two House Democrats from Virginia are calling for expanded mental health services for the USS George Washington after a string of suicides by sailors serving on the aircraft carrier.

Rep. Elaine Luria and Rep. Bobby Scott sent a letter this week to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, urging the Navy to expand mental health services for the sailors aboard the carrier.

“There is an urgent need for the Navy to engage with the local community and shipyard to explore opportunities to improve quality of life for sailors. This must include additional off-ship accommodations, increased mental health services, and improved parking,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

The warship is undergoing an extended maintenance overhaul and refueling program at Newport News Shipbuilding near Norfolk, Virginia.

Over the past 12 months, seven sailors assigned to the George Washington have died, including four by suicide. The Navy has opened an inquiry into the command climate aboard the Nimitz-class carrier.

The Navy should use funds from the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot program to “immediately address” the need for additional off-ship accommodations for the sailors who must live aboard the ship during the overhaul period, Ms. Luria and Mr. Scott said.

While they acknowledged that the Navy has dispatched additional mental health professionals to the carrier for 90 days, the lawmakers said it is only a temporary solution.

“It is paramount that any additional loss of life is prevented,” they wrote. “We urge you to ensure that those impacted have both immediate access to the assistance they need and assurances that the status quo is no longer acceptable to Navy leadership.”

