The Mexican government is offering to assist families after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican officials said Ismael Naveja, the consul at Eagle Pass, went to the city of Uvalde “to support any Mexican person who requires consular assistance after the terrible tragedy at Robb Elementary School.”

Mexico’s secretary of foreign relations tweeted a photo of Ms. Naveja at the Civic Center in Uvalde awaiting news about the shooting.

Consulates in Eagle Pass and San Antonio were also in touch with hospitals to determine if Mexican nationals were among the injured.

“The Government of Mexico strongly condemns this act of violence that has cost the lives of several minors, thus harming multiple families, in a predominantly Hispanic population,” the government said.

Authorities say 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on Tuesday. The 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, was killed by responding police.

Police said the gunman also shot his grandmother, who is in critical condition.

