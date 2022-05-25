Migrant groups are protesting a judge’s order that kept Title 42 in place despite President Biden’s attempt to end the pandemic-era measure that turned away many people at the border.

National Public Radio reports protesters in the Mexican city of Nogales in Sonora, crowded into a plaza a few hundred feet near the U.S. port of entry.

They displayed signs saying, “500 days waiting” and “Title 42 is racist,” and sang songs. NPR quoted one woman who said she was seeking to reach family in Las Vegas.

Mr. Biden had planned to lift the order Monday, but Judge Robert R. Summerhays, in Louisiana, ruled on May 20 that “the public interest would be served by a preliminary injunction preventing the termination of the CDC’s Title 42 orders.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Mr. Biden to drop Title 42 as no longer necessary earlier this year, sparking an outcry from Republicans and centrist Democrats who said the administration lacked a plan for dealing with an inevitable surge of migrants.

The debate held up a parallel $10 billion effort to maintain the domestic fight against COVID-19 through purchases of treatments and booster shots, which could be needed by fall.

Opponents of Title 24 say the U.S. government should not use pandemic measures indefinitely and must find ways to process asylum-seeking efficiently.

