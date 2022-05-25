North Korea fired a series of ballistic missiles early Wednesday, shortly after President Biden’s departure from East Asia.

South Korean officials said three missiles were fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang in under one hour, according to the BBC.

Mr. Biden left Japan on Tuesday night after a visit that included a stop in South Korea to discuss trade and ways to expand military exercises in the region.

“We are prepared for anything North Korea does,” Mr. Biden said in a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been conducting frequent missile tests, and the White House officials had been bracing for launch during Mr. Biden’s visit.



The North Koreans waited until his departure, but the timing will be seen as purposeful.

South Korea’s National Security Council called the latest test a “grave provocation.”

