Prosecutors with special counsel John Durham’s team on Wednesday presented their strongest evidence yet that Michael Sussmann, an attorney for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, was acting on behalf of the campaign when he pitched anti-Trump dirt to the FBI.

Mr. Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI when he told bureau General Counsel James Baker in September 2016 that he was not working on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he peddled a false theory claiming the Trump organization’s computer servers were secretly communicating with Russia’s Alfa Bank.

Prosecutors say Mr. Sussmann was working on behalf of the Clinton campaign during the meeting in a bid to sabotage former President Trump’s campaign.

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed jurors four bills that Mr. Sussmann, at the time an attorney with Perkins Coie, submitted to the Clinton campaign as he pursued the Alfa Bank allegations.

One of those bills was for a three-hour meeting on Sept. 19, 2016, the same day Mr. Sussmann met with Mr. Baker.

While the bill does not specify meeting with the FBI, Mr. Sussmann wrote that it was for “work and communications regarding a confidential project.” Evidence introduced last week in the trial showed that Mr. Sussmann referred to work on the Alfa Bank allegations as a confidential project.

Jurors were also shown a bill that Mr. Sussmann sent the Clinton campaign for a July 31, 2016, meeting with top campaign lawyer Marc Elias, who also worked at Perkins Coie, with the entry “regarding server issue.” Another bill Mr. Sussmann sent the Clinton campaign on Sept. 14, 2016, was for “multiple meetings for confidential project” and “general political advice.”

Prosecutors also showed jurors an expense report Mr. Sussmann submitted to the FBI for the purchase of two flash drives he purchased on Sept. 13, 2016, just ahead of his meeting with Mr. Baker. During the meeting, Mr. Sussmann handed Mr. Baker two white papers and two thumb drives detailing the Alfa Bank allegations.

Prosecutors had been teeing up the Clinton billing records as key evidence since the trial began last week.

“And so when the defendant walked these allegations into the FBI and said he wasn’t doing this for any client, that was false,” prosecutor Brittain Shaw told jurors in her opening statement. “It was false because the defendant personally billed his time to the Clinton campaign.”

