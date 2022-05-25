Rep. Henry Cuellar declared victory against his far-left primary challenger, Jessica Cisneros, in a race that remains too close for an official call.

The Texas Democrat said he was “honored” to be reelected, though Ms. Cisneros has yet to concede.

“This primary was a hard-fought battle and I’d like to thank my supporters, who were instrumental in this victory, moving one step closer to a 10th term in the House of Representatives,” Mr. Cuellar said.

Mr. Cuellar, 66, also thanked his family and the support of House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

The lawmaker also congratulated Ms. Cisneros, 29, on a “hard-fought campaign.”

On early Wednesday, Mr. Cuellar was leading Ms. Cisneros by a mere 175 votes, or about 0.4%.

Mr. Cuellar currently has 50.2% of the votes, compared to Ms. Cisneros who has 49.8%, according to The Associated Press.

Ms. Cisneros thanked voters who supported her in the district and said she will continue to wait until every ballot is counted.

“This election is still too close to call, and we are still waiting for every ballot and eligible vote to be counted,” Ms. Cisneros said. “The fight isn’t over.”

