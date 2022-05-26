Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally Saturday in Wyoming on behalf of his pick to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP primary and is slated to get a helping hand from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Mr. McCarthy and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who replaced Ms. Cheney in the House GOP leadership last year, are scheduled to deliver a video address at the rally for Harriet Hageman.

Mr. Trump has been gunning for Ms. Cheney since she joined 10 of her GOP colleagues to vote to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican and former Cheney ally, turned on her last year after she refused to dial down her criticism of Mr. Trump.

Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are also slated to appear in person at the event.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.