Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended a moratorium on the state’s 29.1 cents-a-gallon gasoline tax to help ease consumers’ pain at the pump.

Mr. Kemp signed legislation earlier this year suspending the state gas tax through May 31. The executive order he issued Thursday pushes the suspension through July 14

“While President Biden continues to enforce an out-of-touch agenda with no shortage of damaging effects on everyday Americans, I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing,” said Mr. Kemp, a Republican. “Politicians in Washington, D.C. who ran on promises to unite the nation are failing us, and I will not tolerate this on behalf of Georgians who have entrusted me to fight for them.”

Elected officials across the country have been eager to provide relief to consumers suffering from soaring gasoline and grocery prices.

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill has called on President Biden to suspend the federal gas tax.

The suspension of the 29.1 cents-a-gallon gas tax in Georgia has reduced state revenues by $300 million and Mr. Kemp plans to plug the financial gap with the state’s surplus, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The move is a reminder of the built-in incumbency advantage Mr. Kemp holds in his general election rematch this fall against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Mr. Kemp has budget tools and executive powers that he did not have when he narrowly defeated Ms. Abrams four years ago.

He also leaned into the incumbency advantage in his primary races against former Sen. David Perdue through a series of legislative accomplishments and bill-signing ceremonies that bolstered his image in the eyes of GOP primary voters.

Mr. Perdue, who had former President Donald Trump’s support, lost by over 50-points in the primary election on Tuesday.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.