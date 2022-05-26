Government and private-sector officials are hopeful that a mix of efforts will result in more baby formula reaching store shelves by this weekend.

Sixty tons of formula landed Wednesday at Washington Dulles International Airport as part of President Biden’s Operation Fly Formula. The administration expects additional flights to arrive soon.

The baby formula shortage is due in large part to a shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Michigan amid safety concerns and a fumbled response by the Food and Drug Administration.

Chris Calamari, who leads Abbott’s nutrition division, apologized for the shortage in testimony to Congress on Wednesday. He said the Sturgis, Michigan, plant will reopen June 4 and churn out the first batches around June 20.

Abbott converted some of its other manufacturing facilities to make formula, and will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that food-stamp recipients get their supply for free.

Two other producers — Gerber and Mead Johnson Nutrition — told Congress they are ramping up production.

“Our factories run 24/7 to produce formula as efficiently as possible while maintaining our high safety standards. We are prioritizing the manufacture of products that are most in demand as well as specialty formulas that have been in critically short supply,” testified Scott Fitz, Gerber’s vice president of technical production.

