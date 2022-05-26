The National Rifle Association is known for promoting the right to arms, but guns will be banned from the hall at its annual forum in Houston on Friday when former President Donald Trump addresses the group.

Mr. Trump will speak to the convention days after the elementary school massacre in the same state where at least 19 children and two adults were killed.

The Secret Service will take control of the event and prohibit attendees from having firearms, firearms accessories and knives, according to National Public Radio.

Ammunition, laser pointers, pepper spray, toy guns and backpacks will be banned, and attendees will pass through magnetometers before they enter the hall.

Similar prohibitions were put in place when then-Vice President Mike Pence addressed the convention in 2018.

This year’s convention is the first in three years. The pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 in 2021.

It will attract significant scrutiny due to its proximity in time and place to Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Some activists have called for protests.

