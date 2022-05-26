The husband of a teacher killed in the Texas school shooting died Thursday of a heart attack, the family confirmed, leaving four children without their parents.

Family members confirmed to Fox26 that Joe Garcia died two days after his wife, Irma Garcia, was killed while trying to protect the children in her fourth-grade class.

They had been married for 24 years.

Ms. Garcia was one of two teachers and 19 children who were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.

A user identifying himself as Ms. Garcia’s nephew posted a photo of the couple on Twitter and a message confirming Mr. Garcia’s death.

“EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” he wrote.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.