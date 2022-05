President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel on Sunday to the scene of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the White House said.

The Bidens will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting,” the statement said.

The 18-year-old gunman who committed the massacre was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer. The shooting has renewed calls in Congress, and by the president, for stricter gun laws.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.