Libs of TikTok, the anti-Woke account at the center of a recent journalistic furor over outing and doxxing anonymous social-media users, has seen one of its accounts suspended.

“BREAKING: @instagram just suspended our account,” Libs of TikTok posted on its Twitter feed.

The account did not say what reason Instagram gave, if any, for the suspension.

Libs of TikTok became a cause celebre after Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz disclosed the anonymous creator’s name, employer, religion and work address last month, warning readers that the account was “secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine” and become “a powerful force on the Internet.”

Libs of TikTok made its name by reposting videos, typically without her own commentary, of left-tilting individuals espousing their views, often on the TikTok app, and quickly became a favorite on the right while drawing the ire of the left.

The leftist group Media Matters for America took up the anti-Libs mantle last month, blasting the account in six press releases from April 1-18, starting with “Fox News is using the ‘Libs of TikTok’ Twitter account like a wire service for anti-LGBTQ attacks.”

