The mother of the 18-year-old who killed 19 children and two adults in a Texas elementary school said her son was a loner but she was surprised by the tragedy because he “wasn’t a violent person.”

Adriana Reyes, the mother of Salvador Ramos — who was shot dead by police — told DailyMail.com she did not have a toxic relationship with her son, who’d gone to live with his grandparents.

The mother spoke to the outlet from the bedside of her mother, Celia Gonzalez, who was shot by Ramos before he went to the school.

She said Ramos “kept to himself and didn’t have many friends.”

“My son wasn’t a violent person. I’m surprised by what he did,” she said. “I pray for those families. I’m praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They had no part in this.”

Police say Ramos barricaded himself in a classroom at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire before an elite squad of Border Patrol agents was able to storm in.

