Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a memorial service on Saturday for one of the victims of the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York earlier this month.



The vice president’s office said Friday that Ms. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend the memorial service of 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, who was among the 10 people killed by a gunman in the May 14 attack.

Police are investigating the slayings as a hate crime by the alleged 18-year-old shooter, who is White. Most of the victims at the Tops supermarket were Black.



The White House said Ms. Harris and Mr. Emhoff also “will also meet and offer condolences to the families of other victims.”

On Sunday, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, to meet with families of 19 elementary school students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting. The shooter in that case was shot and killed by a law-enforcement official.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.