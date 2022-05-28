Former President Donald Trump lost his bid Friday to halt New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his business dealings.

A federal judge dismissed Mr. Trump’s case where the 45th president had argued for an injunction against Ms. James’ civil investigation, claiming the Democratic attorney general has been a partisan political opponent of his for years.

Mr. Trump claimed she was violating his constitutional rights by targeting him over his political views, but the judge didn’t agree.

“The fact that Defendant’s public statements reflect personal and/or political animus toward Plaintiffs is not, in and of itself, sufficient,” wrote Judge Brenda K. Sannes, an Obama appointee.

The judge, instead, granted Ms. James’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit. She had argued the former president was attempting to interfere with a state proceeding by using the federal court.

“Time and time again, the courts have made clear that Donald J. Trump’s baseless legal challenges cannot stop our lawful investigation into his and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” said Ms. James. “No one in this country can pick and choose how the law applies to them, and Donald Trump is no exception. As we have said all along, we will continue this investigation undeterred.”

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms. James has alleged the former president’s business engaged in “fraudulent or misleading” valuations in obtaining loans and tax breaks for the Trump Organization’s business and real estate deals.

Her office began investigating Mr. Trump’s business in 2019 after Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney, said financial records had been manipulated to obtain loans and gain tax benefit

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.