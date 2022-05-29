HARTFORD, Conn. — The practice of exchanging cannabis or cannabis-related products for donations or other purchases - known as “gifting” - could now carry a heavy price tag Connecticut.

Under legislation signed last week by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, towns can fine residents up to $1,000 for gifting a cannabis plant or related products.

The state also has the authority to issue $1,000 fines for not paying state sales taxes on the exchanges.

Unregulated cannabis bazaars have cropped up around the state since the drug was legalized last year. Thousands of people have attended the events, often paying a fee to be admitted, and exchanged cannabis-related products for other items or received them along with the purchase of an item such as a T-shirt.

The Connecticut Post reports cannabis advocates say the bill penalizes people for doing something that’s now legal in the state. The legislation’s supporters say it still allows friends and family to gift cannabis as long as no money is exchanged.